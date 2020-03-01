Global Financial Private Capital Inc Buys 258 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,362 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after buying an additional 6,753,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $77,056,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

LVS opened at $58.31 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

