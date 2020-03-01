Global Financial Private Capital Inc Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $235,333,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,215,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $181.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

