Global Financial Private Capital Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lowered its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.