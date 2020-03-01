Global Financial Private Capital Inc Has $2.55 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

