Global Financial Private Capital Inc Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Cfra cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

