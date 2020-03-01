Global Financial Private Capital Inc Has $4.02 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lowered its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,704,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after buying an additional 1,202,536 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after buying an additional 156,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 233,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 151,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

AGNC stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

