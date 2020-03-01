Global Financial Private Capital Inc Has $5.11 Million Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc cut its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,448 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

