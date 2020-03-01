Global Financial Private Capital Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 66,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 479,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

NYSE:OMC opened at $69.28 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

