Global Financial Private Capital Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after buying an additional 213,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Stryker stock opened at $190.59 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average of $212.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

