Global Financial Private Capital Inc Purchases 1,636 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

MET stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

