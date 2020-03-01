Global Financial Private Capital Inc Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

