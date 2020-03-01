Global Financial Private Capital Inc Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,542.9% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 125,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.19.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $152,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,975.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

