Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 1,064 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $95.07 and a 52 week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

