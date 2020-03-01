Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 1,075 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $182.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.02. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $166.57 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.05.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

