Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 1,349 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc decreased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,650,000 after buying an additional 307,825 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Hill-Rom by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $96.05 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.88 and a 12-month high of $117.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

