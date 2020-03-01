Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 1,400 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,983 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,381,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $109.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.94. American Express has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.