Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 142 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.31.

NYSE:LLY opened at $126.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.69 and a 200-day moving average of $122.03.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $1,312,151.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,015,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,767,331,888.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,332,350 shares of company stock valued at $174,432,582. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

