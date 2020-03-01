Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 22,114 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc decreased its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 340,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,114 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,343,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 199,931 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 11,000.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 860,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 852,569 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 725,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,592 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,930,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of MLPA opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.