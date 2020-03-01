Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 3,484 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc decreased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,660,000 after purchasing an additional 70,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

