Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 3,531 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,810,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CDW by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $8,473,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CDW by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $114.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.54. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $90.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

