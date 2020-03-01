Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 3,922 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after buying an additional 1,532,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,824 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.