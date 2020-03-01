Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 802 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $113.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.