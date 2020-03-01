Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 8,583 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc owned about 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. B. Riley boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

