Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 9,027 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWX. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.