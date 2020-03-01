Global Financial Private Capital Inc Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $155.53 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

