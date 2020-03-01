Global Financial Private Capital Inc Trims Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc cut its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Msci were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Msci by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $295.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.74. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

