Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,780 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management owned about 0.14% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of SDIV opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.1222 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th.

