Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) PT Raised to GBX 810

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 810 ($10.66) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 727 ($9.56) to GBX 846 ($11.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 842 ($11.08) to GBX 921 ($12.12) in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 965 ($12.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 820.31 ($10.79).

GPOR stock opened at GBX 842.60 ($11.08) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 930 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 810.85. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78). The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

