Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Position Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.83% of Great Western Bancorp worth $16,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 79,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In related news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GWB. Stephens downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

