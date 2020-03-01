Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,113 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GHL. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,625 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.56 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GHL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.