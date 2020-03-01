Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 965 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

