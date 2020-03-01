Grove Bank & Trust Buys 87 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $150.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $167.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.35.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

