Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 28,747.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $369.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $392.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.81. The firm has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

