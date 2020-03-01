Grove Bank & Trust Grows Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,178 shares of company stock worth $6,771,967. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.72.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.45.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.