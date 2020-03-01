Grove Bank & Trust Has $301,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 279,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $14,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.48.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

