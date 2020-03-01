Grove Bank & Trust Has $317,000 Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Total were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of The West bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Total by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

TOT opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 173,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,465,801.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

