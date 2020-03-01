Grove Bank & Trust Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 60,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $172.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.53.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

