Grove Bank & Trust Makes New $200,000 Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 787.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $135,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,514 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,379,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 913,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,529,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $134,921,000 after acquiring an additional 906,201 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

