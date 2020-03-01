Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 50 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Mastercard by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 383,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,591,000 after buying an additional 61,649 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,193,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,297,000 after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 63,075 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 313,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $290.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $287.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

