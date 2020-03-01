Grove Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 1,677 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SAP by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of SAP opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. SAP SE has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

