Grove Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 3,482 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,482 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $58.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.