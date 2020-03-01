Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $368.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $349.71 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.24 and a 200-day moving average of $414.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.