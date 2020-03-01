Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 147.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,159,000 after buying an additional 2,915,287 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,640,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,447,000 after buying an additional 157,533 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,068 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $142,756,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.07.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

