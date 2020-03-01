Grove Bank & Trust Sells 118 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

NVDA opened at $270.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.93 and its 200 day moving average is $212.78. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $142,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,235,270. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

