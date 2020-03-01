Grove Bank & Trust Takes $205,000 Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 749 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 221,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,435,000 after acquiring an additional 61,664 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5,166.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $265.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $194.95 and a twelve month high of $312.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

