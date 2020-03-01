Grove Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.47.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

