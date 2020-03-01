Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities restated an underperform rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of GGAL opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 9,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

