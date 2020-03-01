Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

GNTY opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $93,780.00. Also, Director Molly Curl bought 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 34.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

