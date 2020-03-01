Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America Purchases 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,883.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,986.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,834.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

