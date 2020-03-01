Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 2.16. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after buying an additional 929,980 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,331,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,258,000 after purchasing an additional 915,535 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,260,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 82,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

